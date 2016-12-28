KDE Developers Planning on Rebasing Plasma Mobile on AOSP or Lineage OS

KDE contributor Bhushan Shah has announced today, December 28, on his personal blog that the development team behind the Plasma Mobile operating system is considering a rebase to either AOSP or Lineage OS from CyanogenMod.

If you haven't monitored KDE's Plasma Mobile scene lately, it switched to a CyanogenMod base in May this year from Ubuntu Touch, which made use of the Android Hardware Abstraction Layer by running Google's Android mobile operating system inside an LXC (Linux Containers) container.

And it now looks like that's about to change again, unfortunately, as the CyanogenMod project, a highly popular open-source operating system for smartphones and tablet computers, was discontinued during the Christmas holidays. The Lineage OS fork has already been announced, but there's always AOSP (Android Open Source Project).

"We used CyanogenMod source tree and kernel for generating minimal Android system which is used in hammerhead port. All of them are available on GitHub currently," said Bhushan Shah. "Given we switched our Android base to CyanogenMod earlier, lots of people asked me how this will affect Plasma Mobile?"

AOSP might just be the best move for Plasma Mobile

To answer the question asked by the Plasma Mobile community, Bhushan Shah laid down the project's plans for rebasing the mobile operating system to either Lineage OS, which promises to be the perfect fork of CyanogenMod, or to the popular AOSP base, which requires some extra work from the Plasma Mobile development team.

To be honest, we think that they should first wait to see what Lineage OS looks like before attempting any rebase work of Plasma Mobile, but considering the fact that AOSP has been on the market for more than eight years, switching to it might just be the best move for long-term success. In related news, Bhushan Shah is working on porting Plasma Mobile to Nexus 5X.