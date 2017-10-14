KDE Celebrates 21st Anniversary with New Updates of KDE Applications, Frameworks

Today, the KDE Project celebrates the 21st anniversary of the well-known and widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux and UNIX-like operating systems with new releases of its KDE Frameworks and KDE Applications software stacks.

KDE recently unveiled KDE Plasma 5.11 as the latest and most advanced version of the KDE desktop environment, and today they released KDE Applications 17.08.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.39.0, which are now available to download for users of the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environments, as well as GNU/Linux distros that use the KDE Stack.

KDE Applications 17.08.2 is the second of three minor releases of the KDE Applications 17.08 software suite, bringing a month's worth of bug fixes and translation updates. Over 25 issues were addressed in this update to improve popular apps like the Dolphin file manager, Okular document viewer, and Gwenview image viewer.

The Kdenlive video editor, Kontact personal information management (PIM), and Marble virtual globe and world atlas apps were improved as well in KDE Applications 17.08.2, which also ships with the long-term supported KDE Development Platform 4.14.37. Study the full changelog for more details on the bugs fixed.

KDE Frameworks 5.39.0 has numerous Kirigami improvements

On the other hand, KDE Frameworks 5.39.0 introduces a month's worth of improvements and bug fixes for the Kirigami UI framework for building cross-platform and convergent mobile interfaces, as well as Plasma Framework, syntax highlighting, and KWayland, which ships with support for XDG version 6.

Baloo, KTextEditor, KXMLGUI, Solid, KWidgetsAddons, KPackage Framework, KIO, KDeclarative, KConfig, and Breeze icons were also improved in KDE Frameworks 5.39.0, among many other components. As usual, you can study the full changelog if you're curious to know what exactly was changed in this monthly update.

Both KDE Applications 17.08.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.39.0 are coming to the software repositories of your favorite operating system soon, so make sure you update as soon as they arrive to enjoy the best possible KDE desktop experience on your PC. On this occasion, we'd like to say a happy 21st birthday to KDE!