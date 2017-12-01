KDE Applications 17.12 Linux Software Suite Up to RC State, Final in Two Weeks

Work on the upcoming KDE Applications 17.12 open-source software suite continues today with the Release Candidate (RC) milestone, versioned 17.11.90.

The KDE Applications 17.12 RC development snapshot is here two weeks after the Beta version and promises to further polish various of the applications included in the software suite, which are used on GNU/Linux distributions using the acclaimed KDE Plasma desktop environment, as well as other Open Source projects.

"The KDE Applications 17.12 releases need a thorough testing in order to maintain and improve the quality and user experience. Actual users are critical to maintaining high KDE quality, because developers simply cannot test every possible configuration," reads today's announcement.

Just like the beta release, the Release Candidate milestone includes more KDE Frameworks 5 ports of various of the KDE apps offered by the software suite, so you can test them and report any bugs before the final release hits the streets in mid-December, when the KDE Project will also publish a more complete announcement with all the changes they included for this cycle.

KDE Applications 17.12 slated for release on December 14

The final release of the KDE Applications 17.12 software suite is expected to arrive in two weeks' time, on December 14, 2017. After that, it will shortly make its way into the software repositories of various GNU/Linux distributions, especially those that follow a rolling release model like Arch Linux or OpenSuSE Tumbleweed.

As usual with any new branch of the KDE Applications project, the KDE Applications 17.12 release will receive three maintenance update during its release cycle. The first one, KDE Applications 17.12.1, launches January 11, 2018, followed by KDE Applications 17.12.2 on February 8 and KDE Applications 17.12.3 on March 8, 2018.