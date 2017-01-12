KDE Applications 16.12 Gets Its First Point Release, over 40 Recorded Bugs Fixed

Immediately after announcing the release of the KDE Plasma 5.9 Beta desktop environment, the KDE development team was pleased to unveil the first point release of the KDE Applications 16.12 software suite.

KDE Applications 16.12 was released a month ago, and since then, users have submitted bugs and feature requests through the usual channels, and KDE Applications 16.12.1 is here to fix over 40 of them, in particular a data loss bug in the iCal resource.

"This release contains only bugfixes and translation updates, providing a safe and pleasant update for everyone. This release fixes a DATA LOSS bug in the iCal resource which failed to create std.ics if it didn't exist," reads today's announcement.

Several of the bundled KDE applications shipped with the KDE Applications software suite received new versions as well, with bugfixes or various improvements. Among these, we can mention the Kdenlive video editor and Kate text editor.

The Okular document viewer, Ark archive manager, KDE PIM personal information management suite, Gwenview image viewer, and Kajongg Mah Jongg game have also received attention in this first maintenance update to KDE Applications 16.12.

Of course, KDE Applications 16.12.1 brings improvements to many other components, including Akonadi, Cantor, Cervisia, Dolphin, Dragon Player, KAddressBook, Umbrello, Spectacle, Minuet, Okteta, Marble, Kalzium, Kanagram, Konqueror, and Konsole.

KDE Applications 16.12.1 coming soon to a distro near you

A full list with all the bugfixes for each app is available for tech-savvy users who would like to know what exactly was changed in this release, which also includes the long-term supported KDE Development Platform 4.14.28.

KDE Applications 16.12.1 should soon make its way into the stable software repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions, including but not limited to Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed, so make sure that you update your system immediately.

KDE Applications 16.12.1 supports KDE Plasma 5.8 LTS, as well as previous versions of the desktop environment. It will also be available for the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.9 release, which launches later this month with many exciting features.