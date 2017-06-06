KaOS 2017.06 GNU/Linux Distribution Released with KDE Plasma 5.10 and Qt 5.9

A new monthly ISO snapshot of the KaOS operating system has been released for those who want to install the GNU/Linux distribution on their personal computers or have planned to reinstall.

Being built around the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment, KaOS 2017.06 launches with the KDE Plasma 5.10 release, which means that KaOS users can enjoy all of its exciting new features, along with the recently unveiled Qt 5.9 cross-platform application framework. On top of that, the new ISO snapshot includes KDE Frameworks 5.34.0 and KDE Applications 17.04.1 packages.

"Plasma developers are working on two new Music Players, now included in the KaOS repositories are both. Babe has become the default player on this ISO, Elisa is available as another option," reads the release announcement. "Other recent additions include a GUI for git QGit and QDirStat, a graphical application to show where your disk space has gone."

KaOS users can now install Flatpak and Snap packages

Thanks to the inclusion of the latest KDE Plasma 5.10 desktop environment, KaOS users can now install Flatpak and Snap packages, as experimental support for both application sandboxing technologies was added in the Plasma Discover graphical package manager. Besides that, KaOS users can now verify the authenticity of downloaded KaOS ISO images through a GPG signature verification.

Under the hood, KaOS 2017.06 is powered by the Linux 4.11 kernel and ships with numerous up-to-date components, including but not limited to Mesa 17.1.1, FFmpeg 3.3, Glib2 2.52.2, Boost 1.63.0, Kmod 24, D-Bus 1.10.18, Ruby 2.4.1, PyQt 5.8.2, Protobuf 3.3.1, and x265 2.4. Additionally, the qt5-webkit package was replaced with qtwebkit-tp as the former is no longer maintained. Download KaOS 2017.06 right now from our website.