Kali Linux 2017.3 Ethical Hacking OS Brings InSpy, Sublist3r, and SMB3.0 Support

Offensive Security announced a few moments ago the release and general availability of the Kali Linux 2017.3 ISO snapshot of their popular ethical hacking and penetration testing GNU/Linux distribution.

Coming two months after the previous release, Kali Linux 2017.3 is here with a new kernel, namely Linux 4.13.10, which adds better support for the latest hardware components, as well as all the security patches pushed upstream in the Debian Testing repositories, as well as various new tools.

First off, the Linux 4.13.10 kernel adds SMB 3.0 support to CIFS by default, rises the EXT4 directories limit from 10 million entries to up to 2 billion, and enables TLS support. Second, Offensive Security updated several of the included tools for this release, such as The Social Engineering Toolkit, Reaver, Burp Suite, PixieWPS, and Cuckoo.

On top of that, the Kali Linux 2017.3 release adds four new tools, namely InSpy for performing enumeration on LinkedIn to find people based on company, job title, or email address, the CherryTree note-taking app, Sublist3r for enumerating subdomains across multiple sources simultaneously, and OSRFramework for enumerating domains and users across more than 200 different services.

"Since our last release in September, we’ve added four new tools to the distribution, most of which focus on the always-lucrative open source information gathering," said the devs. "These new tools are not included in the default installation but after an ‘apt update’, you can check out and install the ones that interest you. We, of course, think they’re all interesting and hope you do as well."

Maltego CaseFile bundle now available on Kali Linux

With the Kali Linux 2017.3 release, the ethical hacking and penetration testing distro is now shipping with the latest Maltego CaseFile bundle, which brings us both the incredible Maltego open-source information gathering tool and its little brother CaseFile. Users can still run the free Maltego Community Edition if they want, along with the Maltego CaseFile bundle, which is also free.

Kali Linux 2017.3 is available for download right now from the official website as ISO images that you can write on USB flash drives or CD/DVD discs, as well as virtual machines for VirtualBox or VMware, ARM images, and cloud instances. Existing Kali Linux users don't need to download anything to update their installations, expect making sure they have all the latest updates installed.

Kali Linux 2017.3 running Maltego CaseFile