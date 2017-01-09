It's Official: Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Is Coming to Linux and SteamOS, Soon

Aspyr Media have officially announced today, January 9, 2017, the upcoming availability of Sid Meier’s Civilization VI turn-based 4X video game for the Linux and SteamOS platforms.

Developed by Firaxis Games and published by 2K Games, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI launched for the Windows and Macintosh operating systems last year on October 21. It already won the "Best Strategy Game" award during The Game Awards 2016 annual awards ceremony.

And believe it or not, it's now coming to Linux, too. We know that many of you Linux gamers wanted to play Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on their SteamOS or Linux-powered gaming rigs, so this should be the big news of the year (so far) you've been waiting for. The Linux version appears to be developed by Aspyr Media.

"This is by far the most requested game we get asked for by the Linux community," said Elizabeth Howard, Aspyr’s Vice President of Publishing. "Besides daily inquiries asking for Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, we’ve also received 12 dozen warm chocolate chip cookies as well as squishy Linux penguins toys for the entire office. To say that we are excited to bring Sid Meier’s Civilization VI to Linux is an understatement."

Linux requirements for Sid Meier’s Civilization VI coming soon

The game features both single-player and multiplayer modes, an improved AI, flexible and expanded government systems, robust city and civilization building, a more detailed religion system, and last but not least, Dynamic Diplomacy. It also features Steam achievements and trading cards. For more information visit the official website.

In the meantime, Aspyr Media have opened a new discussion on the Steam page of the game, where you can thank them, if you want, or just subscribe to be among the first who find out what hardware they need to own to enjoy Sid Meier’s Civilization VI without hiccups. There won't be long now, just a few more weeks!

