It's Official: Linux Users Can Now Watch Netflix Movies Using Mozilla Firefox

It took them a few years to realize that Linux could be a very important player for their video-on-demand streaming platform, and now Netflix is announcing that it "finally" supports playback on the Mozilla Firefox web browser.

Numerous Linux users are using Mozilla Firefox on their computers because it's usually the default web browser shipped with the GNU/Linux distribution of their choice. Of course, many others also use Google Chrome or Chromium, or something else that's based on the latter, such as Opera or Vivaldi.

Until today, if you wanted to watch Netflix movies and TV shows on your Linux computer, you would have to install Chrome or a Chrome-based web browser. But not anymore, because Netflix just made it possible for the rest of the Linux users using Mozilla Firefox to enjoy their content.

"And though we do not officially support Linux, Chrome playback has worked on that platform since late 2014. Starting today, users of Firefox can also enjoy Netflix on Linux," reads the announcement. "This marks a huge milestone for us and our partners, including Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Mozilla that helped make it possible."

How to watch Netflix content with Mozilla Firefox

No, it's not a tutorial because there's no need for one anymore. We only to inform you that if you want to watch Netflix movies and TV shows using Mozilla Firefox, all you have to do is to make sure you have the latest version installed. According to Netflix, Mozilla Firefox 47 or later is required for their DRM content to work on HTML5.

However, it would appear that both Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome only support video playback up to 720p resolution. The company says that this is only the beginning, as they plan high-resolution video playback on more platforms soon. 1080p and 4K content can only be watched using Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer or Safari, the latter two only offering up to 1080p playback.