Irssi Open-Source Terminal-Based IRC Client Hits 1.0 Milestone After 18 Years

We bet you did not see that coming, but the Irssi team proudly announced today, January 5, 2017, the availability of Irssi 1.0.0, the newest stable series of the popular, open-source terminal-based IRC (Internet Relay Chat) client for UNIX systems.

And it's clearly not a coincidence to release the 1.0 milestone now as Irssi has been in development since January 1999, during which it received numerous snapshots, the last one being version 0.8.20 released in September 2016. The fact of the matter is that the team also announced Irssi 0.8.21 to fix a total of four remote crash issues.

Back to Irssi 1.0.0, it's a major release that introduces lots of exciting new features, among which we can mention support for irssiproxy to forward all tags through a single port, certificate pinning for Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificates, UTF-8 string operations for /names and $[…], and new "completion_nicks_match_case" setting.

"Irssi 1.0.0 has been released. This release contains many improvements. In total, 132 files changed, 3434 lines were added and 3202 lines deleted and TheLemonMan officially joined the staff. Thanks everyone!," reads today's release announcement, where you can see all the people who contributed to this major milestone.

Irssi now displays TLS connection info during connection

Among other interesting new features implemented in Irssi 1.0.0, we can notice that the client is now capable of displaying TLS connection information during the initial connection, which users can disable by using the FALSE option to the "tls_verbose_connect" setting.

Another new setting landed in Irssi 1.0.0, namely "sasl_disconnect_on_failure," which can be used to disconnect when Simple Authentication and Security Layer (SASL) log-in fails. New syntax tag/* and * can be used for the "autolog_ignore_targets" and "activity_hide_targets" settings to ignore entire networks or everything.

Other than that, there are a couple of new bindings implemented, namely "append_next_kill" and "yank_next_cutbuffer," the kill buffer was updated to remember consecutive kills, /channel, /server, and /network now support modify subcommand, and the HILIGHT command can highlight case sensitive words with the -matchcase flag.

Download Irssi 1.0.0.