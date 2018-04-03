Intel's Core i9 Processors Are Coming to Laptops, Boosting Gaming Performance

Intel announced on Tuesday that it would bring its highest-performance processor the company ever built, the 8th generation Intel Core i9 to laptops in an attempt to deliver the ultimate gaming and content creation experience for customers that are always on the go.

Based on the Coffee Lake platform, Intel's brand-new 8th Gen Intel Core i9, Core i7 and Core i5 chips for laptops are designed to leverage the 14nm++ process technology, promising a performance boost in games with up to 41 percent more frames per second, as well as in video editing, allowing content creators to edit 4K videos up to 59 percent faster.

"As the PC gaming industry rapidly grows, Intel has seen increasing demand for incredibly fast laptops that can provide desktop-like performance for an immersive and responsive experience, including the ability to stream and record without compromising gameplay while still enabling portability," said Intel in the press release.

Intel's 8th Gen Core processors for laptops are accompanied by the company's new Intel Core platform extension and Intel Optane memory adaptable system accelerator to deliver modern ambient and standby computing capabilities. They also provide a performance and responsiveness boost for SATA-based storage drives.

The 8th Gen Intel Core i9-8950HK processor is Intel's best chip

Intel's 8th Gen Intel Core i9-8950HK processor has been designed from the offset to push the limits of performance for mobile computing. It's the company's best chip ever built and also the first mobile processor to feature 6 cores and 12 threads, as well as the new Intel Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB), which could offer a turbo frequency of up to 4.8 GHz.

Intel also released today a new Data Drive Acceleration feature that promises to offer a performance boost to a large secondary HDD drives you may have installed on your laptop in addition to the primary SSD drive, providing up to 1.7 times faster media loading and up 4.7 times game loading capabilities.

Intel said it will provide laptop manufactures with Intel Core i9+, i7+ and i5+ badges for select units to inform customers that they are purchasing a laptop featuring Intel's high-performance 8th Gen Intel Core mobile processors together with the Intel Optane memory acceleration and Intel Core performance technologies. New laptops powered by Intel's 8th Gen Intel Core i9, i7, and i5 chips are expected later this year.