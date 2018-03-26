Huawei P20 Final Specs Leaked Ahead of March 27 Launch, Comes with Android 8.1

The final specs of the soon-to-be-unveiled Huawei P20 line-up appear to have been leaked online ahead of tomorrow's official launch, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the Android-powered smartphones.

Tomorrow, March 27, 2018, Chinese telecommunications equipment company Huawei will hold an event where it will announce the new Huawei P20 flagship line-up, consisting of three rumored models, the Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Lite, and Huawei P20 Pro.

But German website TabTech claims to have obtained the final and full technical specifications of all three Android-powered smartphones, which they post on Twitter over the weekend along with pricing details, at least in Europe.

Here are the final specs of the Huawei P20 series

According to the leak, the Huawei P20 model sports a Huawei Kirin 970 2.36GHz chip, 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, has a 5.8-inch display with 2240x1080 pixels resolution, a dual rear camera system with 20MP and 12MP cameras, and a 3400mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Huawei P20 Lite is featuring a less powerful Huawei Kirin 659 2.36GHz chip, only 64GB internal storage and a smaller 3000mAh battery. It also has 4GB RAM and a 5.84-inch display with 2280x1080 pixels resolution, but a 16MP rear camera.

The Huawei P20 Pro model promises to be the most powerful smartphone ever created by the Chinese manufacturer, sporting a Huawei Kirin 970 2.36GHz chip, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a generous 6.1-inch display with 2240x1080 pixels resolution.

The device will also have a long-lasting 4000mAh battery with Supercharge, as well as a robust dual camera system with 40MP and 20MP cameras. All three models will apparently come with the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and EMUI 8.1, and have dual SIM.

As far as the price of the forthcoming Huawei P20 line-up goes, the cheapest of them all is Huawei P20 Lite with a price tag of 369 EUR. According to the leak, customers will have to pay 649 EUR for the Huawei P20 model and 899 EUR for the Huawei P20 Pro variant.

It will all be revealed tomorrow, March 27, 2018, during the Huawei P20 big launch event, which will be live streamed from Paris, France, on YouTube or Facebook, at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. GMT, so stay tuned for all the excitement from Huawei.

Huawei P20 Pro specs