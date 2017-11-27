HTC U11, Sony Xperia XZ, XZs, and X Performance Now Getting Android 8.0 Oreo

As of today, users of the HTC U11, Sony Xperia XZ, Sony Xperia XZs, and Sony Xperia X Performance mobile phones are receiving the latest Android 8.0 Oreo software update.

According to a tweet posted recently by Mo Versi,‏ Vice President of Product Management at HTC, HTC U11 owners are now receiving Google's latest Android 8.0 Oreo Linux kernel-based mobile operating system on their unlocked devices. The major software update started rolling out today, Monday, November 27, 2017.

The HTC U11 smartphone was launched officially in June 2017 with the Android 7.1 Nougat operating system by default, but now users can update to Android 8.0 Oreo, which brings numerous new features and improvements, including Picture-in-Picture, notification dots, Android instant apps, and over 60 new emoji.

Sony Xperia XZ, XZs, and X Performance users get Android Oreo

It would appear that HTC U11 is among the first mobile phones not backed by Google to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo software update, which HTC's Mo Versi confirmed on Twitter that it's also coming to the HTC 10, HTC Ultra, and the recently unveiled HTC U11 Life smartphones, but no official date was set.

We said "among" above because it would appear that Sony was quick to push the Android 8.0 Oreo software update to its Sony Xperia users on the XZ, XZs, and X Performance devices, as confirmed earlier today on Twitter by Xperia Blog. The update, versioned 41.3.A.0.401, is now rolling out worldwide to these devices.

However, as with any OTA (Over-the-Air) software update, it will take a few days before all HTC U11, Sony Xperia XZ, Sony Xperia XZs, and Sony Xperia X Performance owners around the globe will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo release, so if you don't see the update today, try again in a few hours or tomorrow.

Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving. The Oreo OS update will be available for download on the HTC u11 unlocked version starting on Monday! Enjoy! — Mo Versi (@moversi) November 25, 2017

Xperia XZ and XZs received Android Oreo update (41.3.A.0.401) https://t.co/QahYUMhGKC pic.twitter.com/Nedl35dynu — Xperia Blog (@XperiaBlog) November 24, 2017

Android Oreo has started its rollout on the Xperia X Performance — Xperia Blog (@XperiaBlog) November 27, 2017