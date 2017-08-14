HTC Promises to Bring Bluetooth 5.0 Support to HTC U11 Phones with Android 8.0

Android 8.0 "O" is almost here, as Google's latest and greatest mobile operating system for Android smartphones and tablets, and it looks like it could enable Bluetooth 5.0 support on certain devices.

There will be a lot of cool new features Android users will be able to enjoy when they upgrade their supported devices to Android 8.0, and Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC recently informed its customers that the U11 flagship device would be one of the world's few smartphones to support Bluetooth 5.0.

"Your device’s hardware has been ready to support Bluetooth 5.0 connections—with no additional firmware updates needed from HTC," said HTC in a recent blog post. "When Android O, the next version of the Android OS becomes available, HTC U11 owners all over the world will be able to enjoy the benefits of Bluetooth 5.0."

Only a few Android smartphones available on the market are capable of supporting the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technologies, including Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+ flagships, as well as the recently launched OnePlus 5, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, and Xiaomi Mi 6. And now, HTC U11 will join them soon.

There's no telling when Android O update will be available for HTC U11

HTC believes Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility will help improve its customers’ mobile experience, in particular those owning an HTC U11 device, which appears to be HTC's first smartphone to get the Android 8.0 major update after its official launch later this month.

Android 8.0 is rumored to arrive on supported Google Pixel and Nexus devices on August 21, but HTC failed to mention in their announcement when HTC U11 users will get the update, though it shouldn't take them very long. For now, HTC U11 runs Android 7.1 Nougat, and we think it's a powerful, well-designed smartphone.