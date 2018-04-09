HP Unveils the Chromebook x2 as World's First Detachable Chromebook

HP unveiled on Monday the HP Chromebook x2 as world's first detachable Chromebook device, a 2-in-1 computer powered by Google's Linux-based Chrome OS operating system.

With the HP Chromebook x2, the company known for manufacturing business laptops and other computer-related devices attempts to expand its Chromebook portfolio to meet the growing demand for these versatile, powerful, and secure computers driven by Google's Chrome OS and supporting Android apps.

"The HP Chromebook x2 hits a trifecta for customers, combining the productivity of the Chrome OS and power of the world’s most-used app platform into a versatile form factor ideal for experiencing all the Google ecosystem has to offer," said Kevin Frost, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Personal Systems at HP.

Technical specifications of the HP Chromebook x2

Designed to offer customers a more portable device and new ways to be more productive, the HP Chromebook x2 detachable Chromebook features 7th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 8GB RAM, up to 32 GB internal storage that can be extended to up to 256 GB with a Micro SD card, and a 12.3-inch Quad HD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

In terms of design, the HP Chromebook x2 features a ceramic white anodized aluminum finish with a premium feel, as well as an Oxford Blue leather-like surface on the detachable keyboard. The detachable Chromebook comes with dual B&O Play speakers, 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera, as well as a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Customers interested in purchasing an HP Chromebook x2 will have to pay at least $599.99 USD for the basic configuration. HP says that the world's first detachable Chromebook will be available for sale starting June 10, 2018, from either its online store or in-store at Best Buy. All customers will receive 100 GB of free Google Drive storage for 2 years.

As with most Chromebooks, the HP Chromebook x2 promises a long battery life up to 10 hours and great performance, as well as premium features that only renowned information technology companies like HP can offer. The portable device is only 15.3 mm thin, weighs about 3.14 pounds, and it's compatible with digital pens (included with some models).