LibreOffice 6.0 is the most significant update ever to the open-source office suite used by millions of computer users worldwide, and it's easy to install on the popular Ubuntu and Linux Mint operating systems.

While users of various rolling GNU/Linux distributions, such as Arch Linux, OpenSuSE or Solus, can already install the major LibreOffice 6.0 office suite directly from the official software repositories of their distros, that's not the case for Ubuntu or Linux Mint, as users have to rely on third-party repositories or the official packages.

Luckily, The Document Foundation provides Debian/Ubuntu packages for all LibreOffice releases, so it's quite easy to install the latest version on your Linux computer if you're using a Debian-based distro like Ubuntu or Linux Mint. They also provide a regularly maintained PPA (Personal Package Archive), which makes the installation a breeze for newcomers.

Here's how to install LibreOffice 6.0 on Ubuntu or Linux Mint

In this tutorial, we'll cover both methods showcased above. Let's start with the first one, which involves downloading the binary packages for either 32-bit or 64-bit versions of Ubuntu or Linux Mint. The advantage of this method is that it doesn't matter what version of Ubuntu/Linux Mint you're using, but you won't receive any updates unless you install them manually too.

First thing first, you'll want to remove any previous LibreOffice installation from your operating system, so run the first command below in the Terminal app. After that, you must choose one of the next two sets of commands, for either 32-bit or 64-bit systems, to download and install the latest LibreOffice 6.0 version (LibreOffice 6.0.1 at the moment of writing).

sudo apt-get remove libreoffice*

For 64-bit Ubuntu/Linux systems:

wget http://download.documentfoundation.org/libreoffice/stable/6.0.1/deb/x86_64/LibreOffice_6.0.1_Linux_x86-64_deb.tar.gz

tar xvf LibreOffice_6.0.1_Linux_x86-64_deb.tar.gz

sudo dpkg -i DEBS/*.deb

For 32-bit Ubuntu/Linux Mint systems:

wget http://download.documentfoundation.org/libreoffice/stable/6.0.1/deb/x86/LibreOffice_6.0.1_Linux_x86_deb.tar.gz

tar xvf LibreOffice_6.0.1_Linux_x86_deb.tar.gz

sudo dpkg -i DEBS/*.deb

Install LibreOffice 6.0 using a PPA

The second method it's easier and it does not require you to remove any previous LibreOffice installation from your Ubuntu or Linux Mint system. The advantage of this method is that you'll always receive fresh LibreOffice updates as they are released upstream, but it will take a few days. Supported systems include Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, 16.04 LTS, 17.10, and 18.04 LTS.

All you have to do is to install the official LibreOffice Fresh PPA on your Ubuntu or Linux Mint computer. After that, you must update your system and install the new LibreOffice version. Simply run the following three commands below in the Terminal app to achieve that, and don't forget to keep your installations up-to-date at all times. That's it, have fun using LibreOffice 6.0!

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:libreoffice/ppa

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get -y dist-upgrade

sudo apt-get install libreoffice