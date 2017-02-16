HITMAN Stealth Game Out Now for Linux & SteamOS, AMD and Nvidia GPUs Supported

Today, February 16, the UK-based video game publisher Feral Interactive is proud to announce the immediate availability of the HITMAN: The Complete First Season stealth game for Linux and SteamOS platforms.

Feral Interactive is well known for porting many awesome games to our beloved Linux-based operating systems, including Valve's SteamOS, of course. In the past, the company brought us titles like Tomb Raider (2013), Mad Max, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Life Is Strange, and Total War: WARHAMMER.

They also plan on porting the DiRT Rally off-road racing game, which should be out for Linux and SteamOS in two weeks from the moment of writing this article, on March 2. But until then, Linux gamers now have another cool new video game to play, HITMAN: The Complete First Season.

IO Interactive's new HITMAN stealth video game is available for purchase right now from Steam or Feral Interactive's online store. HITMAN is the sixth installation of the popular Hitman franchise, but it's the first to be released as an episodic series. The Complete First Season includes a prologue, six episodes, as well as a bonus episode.

Both AMD and Nvidia GPUs are officially supported

The minimum system requirements for playing HITMAN (2016) on your Linux-based operating system is a gaming rig with an Intel Core i5-2500K processor running at 3.3GHz or AMD FX-8350 CPU running at 4GHz, 8GB RAM, 68GB free disk space, and either Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) or Steam OS 2.0.

The minimum required graphics cards are Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 or AMD R9 270X with 2GB VRAM and using the Nvidia 375.26 proprietary video driver (for Nvidia GPUs) or Mesa 13.0.3 (for AMD GPUs), which you can install from here. Both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards are officially supported by Feral Interactive for HITMAN: The Complete First Season.

However, for the best gameplay experience, it is recommended that you have a Linux PC powered by an Intel Core i7 3770 processor running at 3.4GHz, at least 16GB RAM, either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290 GPU with 4GB VRAM, and Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) or Steam OS 2.0.

Supported languages include English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian, but text only not voice. Please note that Intel graphics cards are not supported at the time of release. Until the game downloads, you can watch the announcement trailer below. Have fun!