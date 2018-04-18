Here Are the System Requirements for Playing Rise of the Tomb Raider on Linux

After announcing earlier that it will launch the Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration action-adventure game on the Linux platform, Feral Interactive now revealed the official system requirements for playing the video game on your Linux PC.

Feral Interactive will officially launch the Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration video game for the Linux platform tomorrow, April 19, 2018, so the UK-based video games publisher just revealed a few moments ago on Twitter the official system requirements for playing the game on your Linux gaming rigs.

First off, Feral Interactive recommends using the Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system or an official flavor, such as Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, or Lubuntu. The game could work well with other GNU/Linux distribution, but Feral Interactive didn't say anything, so they might not offer support for other distros.

Official system requirements for playing Rise of the Tomb Raider on Linux

Besides the operating system, to play the Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration video game on your Linux gaming rig, you should have at least an Intel Core i3-4130T or AMD equivalent processor with 8GB of RAM and either a 2GB AMD Radeon R9 285 (GCN 3rd Gen and above) or 2GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 or better graphics card.

For the best gaming experience, Feral Interactive recommends a computer with an Intel Core i7-3770K processor, 12GB of RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 980Ti graphics card. Please note that Intel graphics cards are not supported, nor AMD Radeon GCN 1st and 2nd generation graphics cards.

It should also be noted that the game requires the next-generation Vulkan graphics API to be installed, the proprietary Nvidia 396.18 or later graphics driver for Nvidia GPUs, the open source Mesa 17.3.5 graphics stack or later for supported AMD Radeon GPUs, as well as Mesa 18.0 or later for Radeon Vega GPUs, and about 28GB of free disk space.