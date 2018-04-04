Hands-On with System76's New Installer for Ubuntu-Based Pop!_OS Linux 18.04

If you're reading the news lately, you would know that the System76 value-added computer reseller known for selling Linux PCs has been working on a new graphical installer for their upcoming Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux 18.04 operating system.

System76's engineers worked with the elementary OS team on the new Pop!_OS Linux installer, which is now finally available for public testing. Today we take a first look at the new graphical installer in Pop!_OS Linux 18.04, so we can show you how it stands compared to other GNU/Linux distributions.

Pop!_OS Linux 18.04 LTS is available to download only for 64-bit systems with either Intel/AMD or Nvidia GPUs. The live ISO images can be either installed on your local disk drive or used as is, directly from the bootable medium. When running the ISO, you'll first be asked to select the system language and keyboard layout.

Then, you'll arrive to a screen where you can choose between using the live session or installing the operating system. Choosing to install Pop!_OS Linux 18.04 LTS will take you to a Drive Encryption screen where you can fully encrypt your installation, but not before a useful warning that you're running on battery power.

After setting the full-disk encryption password, you can choose the target disk drive where you want to install Pop!_OS Linux, which will be erased. The installation will start, allowing you to view what's happening in the background if you press the tiny terminal icon on the right side of the screen (another nice addition to the installer).

Pop!_OS Linux initial setup

The installation won't take very long, just a few minutes, and after you're asked to reboot your computer, you can start the initial setup, which involves selecting your keyboard layout or input method, enabling or disabling location services, selecting a timezone, connecting your online accounts, and setting up users.

A nice addition we found is that you'll also be able to encrypt your home directory besides the full-disk encryption offered during the installation. Once you finish the initial setup, you'll be redirected to the login screen to log in with your new user. All in all, we find Pop!_OS Linux's new installer pretty sleek and straightforward. Check out the screenshot gallery below for more details!

Pop!_OS Linux 18.04's installer

Pop!_OS Linux 18.04's installer