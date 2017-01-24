HandBrake 1.0.2 Open-Source Video Transcoder Released for Linux, Mac and Windows

After more than 13 years of development, the HandBrake open-source video transcoding app reached 1.0 milestone on Christmas Eve last year, and the second bugfix release is already available.

HandBrake 1.0.2 is full of improvements and bug fixes enhancing the out-of-the-box video, audio, and subtitles support, but also adds various platform specific changes for all supported operating systems, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.

While on the video front the new maintenance update improves error handling for both libavcodec and libdvdread decoders and fixes the point to point encoding end point when frames are used as the unit, it correctly sets the fallback encoder bitrate for audio.

Subtitle support was improved by addressing an issue that would not allow UTF-8 subtitles to have a proper duration, as well as a bug that might have caused extra blank lines for UTF-8 subtitles used with the MKV (Matroska) container.

Multiple Linux, macOS, and Windows issues fixed

As mentioned before, HandBrake 1.0.2 also addresses some platform specific bugs. Therefore, for GNU/Linux systems, the new stable update makes it possible to drag and drop presets between folders, again, and fixes various small issues here and there.

Mac users should now be able to reset the video encoder options when changing encoders, as well as to encode files that contain different chapter counts than those on queued items. Sleep prevention and automatic naming of EyeTV bundles are also fixed, and there's an extra check to prevent you from overwriting the source file.

The Windows build of HandBrake 1.0.2 contains the most improvements, including QSV (Quick Sync Video) detection for Intel Kaby Lake CPUs, better OpenCL detection, and many other small enhancements or bug fixes that you can see in the full changelog attached below.

Download HandBrake 1.0.2 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.