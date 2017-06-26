GStreamer 1.12 Open-Source Multimedia Framework Gets Its First Point Release

The GStreamer development team announced the availability of the first point release of the GStreamer 1.12 stable series of the popular and widely-used open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.

Even if it comes about one and a half months after the GStreamer 1.12.0 release, the 1.12.1 update is a small one that contains only bugfixes. These include improvements to the Meson build system, a fix for a memory leak on the gstptpclock related to the delay request message release, leaving the timeout source referenced.

Leaks also appear to have been fixed in the registrychunks component under utils/, which were discovered in failed cases, and GStreamer 1.12.1 addresses incorrect escaping of the path in the gst_uri_construct function of the gsturi component. In GStreamer Base Plugins, they fixed a Playbin3 RTSP freeze that occurred at first frame and added introspection annotations for various navigation output parameters.

It's safe to update from GStreamer 1.12.x

The GStreamer 1.12.1 bugfix release also addresses various small issues across many of multimedia framework's components, including but not limited to GStreamer Good Plugins, GStreamer Ugly Plugins, GStreamer Bad Plugins, GStreamer libav Plugins, the VA-API based elements for GStreamer, and the GStreamer OpenMAX IL wrapper plugin.

GStreamer 1.12.1 and its components are available for download right now as source tarballs for OS integrators or users who fancy compiling their own software from sources. It's also coming soon to the repositories of a GNU/Linux distro near you, and it's safe to update from GStreamer 1.12.x. Binaries for Android, iOS, macOS and Microsoft Windows operating systems will be available shortly.

GStreamer 1.12 is a major release that adds support for Intel's Media SDK via a new msdk plugitn that was implemented to access the hardware-accelerated video decoding and encoding of various Intel GPUs on both Linux and Windows platforms. It also adds various enhancements to the x264enc, videoconvert, videoscale, rtpbin, and h264parse components.