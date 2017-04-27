GStreamer 1.12 Multimedia Framework Just Around the Corner, RC2 Adds Final Fixes

The development cycle of the GStreamer 1.12 open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework continues today, April 27, 2017, with the second and probably the last Release Candidate before the final release.

Thanks to Collabora's engineers, we've already previewed some of the features coming in the major GStreamer 1.12 release, such as support for Intel's Media SDK (Software Development Kit), as well as support for the GoPro CineForm proprietary video codec for handling 4K or higher content.

And it looks like the second Release Candidate is here to only fix some of the remaining bugs, not to add any new features, which have already been revealed to the public a few days ago in a preliminary state. The details release notes for each component of GStreamer 1.12 RC2 are available on the project's website.

"The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the second release candidate of the stable 1.12 release series. The 1.12 release series is adding new features on top of the 1.0, 1.2, 1.4, 1.6, 1.8 and 1.10 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework," reads today's announcement.

GStreamer 1.12 slated for release in early May

Sometime next week, we'll most probably be able to download the final release of GStreamer 1.12, which will take a while until it lands in the stable software repositories of our favorite GNU/Linux operating systems. However, until then, you can now download the second Release Candidate (RC) milestone.

GStreamer 1.12 slated for release in early May 2017, but the exact release date was not revealed to the public. The full release notes will also be made public on the launch, and binary packages should be provided for Android, iOS, Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows operating systems in the next days after the official release.