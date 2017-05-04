GStreamer 1.12.0 Open-Source Multimedia Framework Hits Stable, Adds Many Changes

The GStreamer project, through Sebastian Dröge, is pleased to announce today the immediate availability of the GStreamer 1.12.0 stable series of the open-source multimedia framework for GNU/Linux distributions.

GStreamer 1.12 is a massive release that introduces numerous new features and improvements, but the biggest of them all is support for Intel's Media SDK (Software Development Kit) thanks to the implementation of a new msdk plugin to access the hardware-accelerated video decoding and encoding of various Intel GPUs on GNU/Linux and Microsoft Windows operating systems.

The x264enc component received an update in GStreamer to be capable of using multiple x264 library versions, each one being compiled for a specific bit depth at runtime, thus providing support for multiple bit depths. There's also multi-threaded conversion and scaling support implemented in the videoconvert and videoscale components, which could be quite useful when dealing with higher resolution video streams.

"The GStreamer team is proud to announce a new major feature release in the stable 1.x API series of your favorite cross-platform multimedia framework. As always, this release is again packed with new features, bug fixes and other improvements. The 1.12 release series is adding new features on top of the 1.0, 1.2, 1.4, 1.6, 1.8 and 1.10 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework," reads today's announcement.

h264parse and rtpbin updated with various improvements

Also new in the GStreamer 1.12 release, we can notice that the rtpbin component received bundle support for incoming streams, and the h264parse component was updated as well to automatically insert AU delimiters if the software requires it when outputting byte-stream format, which might come in handy for HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) playback on Apple's macOS and iOS operating systems.

There are hundreds of improvements and bug fixes shipping with the GStreamer 1.12.0 release, so we've attached the complete changelog below if you want to study it and find out what else is new, removed, or updated. In the meantime, feel free to download the GStreamer 1.12 source tarball right now from our website if you want to compile the multimedia framework on your favorite operating system.