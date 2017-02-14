GParted 0.28.0 Adds Partial Read/Write Support for LUKS Encrypted Filesystems

Curtis Gedak announced today the general availability of GParted 0.28.0, a new stable update of the widely-used open-source partition editor for Linux-based operating systems.

GParted 0.28.0 comes approximately four months after the release of GParted 0.27.0, and the most important feature it introduces is partial read/write support for LUKS (Linux Unified Key Setup) encrypted filesystems, allowing users to resize or copy a file system enclosed in a LUKS volume. Additionally, it allows the move of closed LUKS volumes.

"GParted can't create, open or close LUKS encryption volumes; however it can copy, resize and manipulate file systems inside open LUKS volumes and move closed LUKS volumes. (Resizing requires Linux kernel >= 3.6 and libparted >= 3.2 for online partition resizing)," explained Curtis Gedak in the release announcement.

GParted can now detect ISO9660 filesystems

GParted 0.28.0 is quite a small update, and the second feature it introduces is the ability to detect ISO9660 filesystems. It appears that various minor bug fixes have also been included in this new version, along with updates for several language translations. For example, there's a fix to show the mount column for encrypted filesystems that aren't mounted.

Moreover, GParted 0.28.0 adds extra partition flags in the help feature and implements the sys/sysmacros.h file for minor and major macros. Starting with this version, users will need to install the cryptsetup utility for the new read/write of LUKS encrypted filesystems functionality to work correctly.

You can download the source tarball of GParted 0.28.0 right now from our website, but please try to keep in mind that you should back up your data before editing any type of partition, especially when manipulation LUKS encrypted volumes, as you could lose your data after a failure or crash.

If you're using GParted 0.27.0 or a previous version, we recommend updating to GParted 0.28.0 as soon as possible, or as soon as the new update lands in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distributions. Shortly after this announcement, you'll be able to also download the Debian-based GParted Live 0.28.0 Live CD/USB if you want to use the application without installing anything on your computer.