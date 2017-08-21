Google Unveils the Android 8.0 "Oreo" Mobile Operating System, Here's What's New

As expected, Google today unveiled the name of the Android 8.0 mobile operating system as "Oreo" during a live event that took place in New York City and last for about 5 minutes or so.

Android 8.0 is Google's major release of the Linux-based mobile OS for Android devices, and it introduces a wide-range of new features and improvements, among which we can mention boot improvements that would make your phone start twice as fast as before on Google Pixel devices.

Android 8.0 "Oreo" is capable of saving more battery life by minimizing the background activity of the apps you don't use so often, support for the built-in Autofill functionality to remember logins with your permission, of course, and a picture-in-picture mode so you can interact with two apps at once.

Notification dots, Android instant apps, and more

Once you update your Android device to Android 8.0 "Oreo" you'll notice that there are notification badges for app icons, which allow you to quickly see what's new. Additionally, you can now teleport directly into new apps straigh from your web browser without installing anything thanks to Android instant apps.

Android 8.0 "Oreo" also comes with features like Wi-Fi Assistant to help you quickly connect to high-quality open Wi-Fi hotspots, which will be automatically secured with a VPN backed by Google, support for tooltips, TextView autosizing, snoozing and categories for notifications, linkable files, and integrated printing support.

Background location and execution limits are present as well in Android 8.0 "Oreo," along with an accessibility volume and button, adaptive icons, ambient screen support, downloadable fonts, full color management support, and new emoji. Android 8.0 "Oreo" is coming soon to supported Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 6P, and Nexus Player devices.