Google's Chrome OS Team Is Experimenting with Refreshed Sign-In/Lock Screens

Google's Chromium evangelist François Beaufort recently revealed that the Chrome OS team is currently experimenting with refreshed versions of the Sing-In and Lock screens in the operating system.

In a Google+ post, the Chromium/Chrome OS developer published a screenshot of the proposed upcoming design of Chrome OS' Lock and Sing-In screens, which reveals that fact that they've been updated to look good on both landscape and portrait modes.

"The Chrome OS team is experimenting with a refreshed version of the Sign-In and Lock Screens in the latest Chrome Canary," says François Beaufort. "Whether your device is in landscape mode or portrait mode, these screens look gorgeous in my opinion."

We also believe that the new design looks gorgeous, though it's not all the different from the current implementation. But it's currently an experiment, not the final version, which could be implemented a future build of the Linux-based Chrome OS operating system for Chromebooks.

The refreshed Sign-In/Lock screens currently reside in Chrome Canary, the bleeding-edge, experimental version of Chrome OS, but those interested in trying it out or just follow the upcoming improvements should visit https://bugs.chromium.org/u/jdufault@chromium.org/hotlists/LoginRefresh.

In related news, Google has recently updated the list of Chromebooks that received support for Google Play Store, to allow users to install Android apps. Owners will have to switch to the Beta channel to enable Play Store support, but it's a start, and Google plans to add support for Android apps to more Chromebooks this year.