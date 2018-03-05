Google Releases March 2018's Android Security Patch for Pixel and Nexus Devices

Google released today March 2018's Android Security Patch for supported Pixel and Nexus devices, addressing a total of 37 critical security vulnerabilities across various components of the Linux-based mobile operating system.

The search giant has recently updated its Android Security Bulletin for March 2018 to inform OEMs and end-users about the security patch levels it released, namely 2018-03-01 and 2018-03-05, which address a total of 37 critical vulnerabilities and bugs for the media framework, kernel, as well as NVIDIA and Qualcomm components.

"The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in Media framework that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability would possibly have on an affected device," said Google.

March 2018's Android Security Patch now rolling out to supported devices

As expected, Google's supported devices are the first to get March 2018's Android Security Patch. The security started rolling out via the OTA (Over-the-Air) update system to Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X devices running the latest Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system, but the factory images can also be downloaded from Google's website.

Android 8.1 Oreo is currently the most stable version of the Linux-based Android mobile OS, bringing several enhancements and new features like a slightly transparent Quick Settings menu, light and dark themes that turn on automatically based on home screen's wallpaper, a Google Search bar under the dock, and a new "At a Glance" widget on top of the Calendar and Weather info.

It is recommended that you update your devices to the latest Android Security Patch as soon as possible if you're looking for a stable, secure, and reliable Android experience. Meanwhile, Google's engineers are working hard on the next major release, Android 9, which could get a first developer preview build later this month for early adopters and application developers.