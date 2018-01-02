Google Releases January 2018's Android Security Patch for Pixel & Nexus Devices

Google is kicking off 2018 strong with the release of January's Android Security Patch for supported Pixel and Nexus devices, addressing a total of 38 security vulnerabilities.

Android Security Bulletin for January 2018 is here, on the second day of the year, as Google wants Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and Pixel C users to keep their devices secure at all time.

According to bulletin, Google has patched a total of 38 critical vulnerabilities across multiple components like the Android runtime, media framework, kernel, as well as LG, HTC, MediaTek, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm components.

"The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in Media framework that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process," said Google.

Google also noted that no users are currently affected by any of these newly reported security vulnerabilities. However, it recommends users to update their devices to the January 2018 Android Security Patch as soon as possible.

January 2018 patch now rolling out to supported Pixel and Nexus devices

The January 2018 Android Security Patch is currently rolling out to supported Pixel and Nexus devices, including Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P, via the over-the-air update (OTA) system.

All these devices will be upgraded to the Android 8.1 "Oreo" software version, which Google released last month. Android 8.1 brings a bunch of improvements and new features, such as a slightly transparent Quick Settings menu, as well as light and dark themes that turn on automatically based on the home screen wallpaper.

Additionally, Android 8.1 "Oreo" adds a Google Search bar under the dock, a new "At a Glance" widget on top of the Calendar and Weather info, and a new developer option for Pixel 2 devices that lets users activate the hidden image processing chip for HDR+ shots.