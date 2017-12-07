Google Releases Chrome 63 for Linux, Mac, and Windows, Fixes 37 Security Issues

Google on Wednesday promoted the Chrome 63 web browser to the stable channel for all supported operating systems, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.

Chrome 63 hit the Beta channel at the end of October, and it promised some significant changes for developers, including a new Device Memory API, async iterators and generators, dynamic module imports, as well as various permissions UI changes. It also brought major Blink engine improvements and other bug fixes.

The Blink web browser engine improvements implemented in Chrome 63 improves things like DOM, CSS, HTML, MediaStream, JavaScript, bindings, fonts, network, storage, and sensor. The update also redesigns the chrome://flags page and tweaks the permissions drop-down a bit for a better Google Chrome experience.

Chrome 63 also adds support for the "display: minimal-ui" function, allowing web developers to display a UI for users that resembles Chrome Custom Tabs. Also, Google added a new shortcut to make it easier for users to view the Site Certificate of websites and a few fixed several security vulnerabilities.

Chrome 63 includes 37 security fixes

With the new Chrome 63 release, Google includes 37 security fixes that patch things like type confusion in WebAssembly, use-after-free in PDFium and libXML, URL Spoof in Omnibox, an issue with SPAKE implementation in BoringSSL, cross-origin leak of redirect URL in Blink, as well as out-of-bounds write in Skia and QUIC.

On top of that, Google added various fixes from internal audits, fuzzing, and other initiatives. You can download Chrome 63 (63.0.3239.84) for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now through our website and update your installations as soon as possible.

Google also released today the Chrome 63 for Android web browser in the Google Play Store adding a new site permissions pop-up, redesigned chrome://flags page, brand-new introductory prompt for Chrome Home, and all the developer-oriented goodies and security fixes that were implemented in the desktop version.