Google Pushes Chrome 63 Into Beta with Dynamic Module Imports, Device Memory API

Google recently pushed the Chrome 63 web browser for beta testing for all supported platforms, giving us a heads up to what we should expect from this release when it hits stable next month.

Google Chrome 63 now lives in the Beta channel pocket, and it can be installed on Chrome OS, Linux, Android, Mac, and Windows operating systems. It promises big changes for developers, including dynamic module imports, a new Device Memory API, permissions UI changes, as well as async generators and iterators.

"Currently, importing JavaScript modules is completely static, and developers cannot import modules based on runtime conditions, like whether a user is logged in. Starting in this release, the import(specifier) syntax now allows developers to dynamically load code into modules and scripts at runtime," reads the announcement.

Blink engine improvements, other changes

Chrome 63 Beta also comes with a bunch of improvements for the Blink web browser engine developed as part of the Chromium project, improving things like CSS, bindings, DOM, network, sensor, storage, JavaScript (JS), MediaStream, HTML, and fonts. These under-the-hood changes are important for the overall reliability of Chrome.

Other than that, Chrome 63 supports the "display: minimal-ui" function, allowing developers to display a user interface that resembles Chrome Custom Tabs for users. We recommend studying the blog announcement for more detailed information on the new features and improvements coming to Google Chrome 63.

Meanwhile, you can download Google Chrome 63 Beta for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website if you want to take it for a test drive, but please try to keep in mind that this is a pre-release version. Google also pushed Chrome 64 into Dev channel for early testing if you want to give it a try too, though you should be better off using Chrome 62 stable.