Google Patches All Intel Chromebooks Against Spectre Variant 2 with Chrome OS 65

Google released a new stable version of its Linux-based Chrome OS operating system for Chromebooks, build 65.0.3325.167 (Platform version: 10323.58.0/1) bringing the Meltdown and Spectre mitigations to more devices and a bunch of other improvements.

Chrome OS 65 has been promoted to the stable channel and it's currently rolling out to supported Chromebooks, containing various bug fixes and security updates, including KPTI (Kernel page-table isolation) mitigation against the Meltdown vulnerability for Intel-powered Chromebooks running on Linux kernel 3.14.

On top of that, Chrome OS 64 brings the Retpoline mitigation against the second variant of the Spectre security vulnerability to all Chromebooks powered by Intel processors. The new Meltdown and Spectre patches are here to complement the previous ones that Google released last month with the Chrome 64 update.

Here's what's new in Chrome OS 65

Among the enhancements implemented by Google into the Chrome OS 65 release, we can mention the ability to view local files from search results in the Launcher and automatic re-enrollment of managed devices, support for device-wide certificates in Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Single Sign-On (SSO) sign-in.

Chrome OS 65 also adds support for the MIDI API to Chromebooks capable of running Android apps, the ability for users to display a short video recording on their profile pictures, Select-to-Speak word highlighting functionality with extra options, as well as a new tablet setup screen with advanced options.

A new setting implemented in Chrome OS 65 promises to allow for more accurate timezone detection, and the built-in kiosk mode has been updated to support mix mode (extended + mirroring) for external displays. Other than that, this release introduces drag magnetization and resize shadow to ARC++ WM.

The Files app was updated as well with extended unzipping support for local files. Last but not least, Chrome OS now offers a new enterprise policy that would help users keep account sign-in consistent between their Chromebooks and the Chrome web browser across multiple devices.

To update your Chromebook to the Chrome OS 65 release go to the Settings section in Chrome and then access the About Chrome OS area. If the update is available in your region, it will be automatically downloaded, and you'll be prompted to reboot your device for the new version to be correctly installed.