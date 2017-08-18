Google Confirms Android 8.0 Launch on August 21, Could Be Dubbed "Oreo"

It won't be long until we will be able to upgrade our Google Pixel and Nexus devices to Android 8.0, as Google today confirmed the next major version of its Linux-based mobile operating system is hitting the streets in three days, on August 21, 2017.

Google recently put together a special page for its upcoming live event that the search giant will hold in New York City, on Monday, August 21, at 2:40 PM ET (6:40 PM GMT), where they will unveil the new features of Android 8.0. The event will coincide with the solar eclipse that will be visible across the US.

"Android is helping you experience this historic natural phenomenon so you can learn more about the eclipse and count down to the big day—when you’ll meet the next release of Android and all of it’s super (sweet) new powers, revealed via livestream," says Google.

Google leak suggested Android 8.0 could be dubbed "Oreo" or "Octopus"

According to Android Police, Google has published earlier today a post on Google+ that should have contained a video file, but it turned out only the name of the file was visible, and it was entitled "GoogleOreo_Teaser_0817_noDroids (1).mp4," which suggests Android 8.0 codename is "Oreo" as initially rumored.

But it looks like Google immediately replaced the said Google+ post with the actual video, and now the name of the file is "Octopus Teaser.mp4" leading us to believe that the name of the forthcoming Android 8.0 operating system could be "Octopus."

But enough with the rumors, as Android O is touching down to Earth in only three days from the moment of writing this article, and you'll be able to see its super powers if you tune into the Android O Reveal NYC event. If not, you can check out the solar eclipse via NASA's 2017 Total Eclipse livestream.