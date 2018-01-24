Google Chrome 64 Rolls Out to Desktops with Meltdown and Spectre Patches

Google has promoted its Chrome 64 web browser to the stable channel today for Linux, Mac, and Windows platforms, finally bringing the patches for the Meltdown and Spectre timing attacks.

Chrome 64 has been in beta phase for the past six weeks, though it's been in development since the end of October 2017. It's the first release of the web browser to ship with security fixes to address the Meltdown and Spectre timing attacks. Google has detailed these patches earlier this month.

The actual version released today is Google Chrome 64.0.3282.119, and it would appear to include a total of 53 security fixes for various components, including PDFium, Blink, WebAssembly, autofill, WebGL, DevTools, OmniBox, XSS Auditor, and WebUI. More details about these security fixes can be found in the release notes.

"The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 64 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux," says Abdul Syed in today's announcement. "Chrome 64.0.3282.119 contains a number of fixes and improvements. This update includes 53 security fixes."

Stronger pop-up blocker protects users from abusive sites

Chrome 64 also comes with a stronger pop-up blocker that's capable of preventing websites containing abusive elements that trick users into clicking ads, such as links to third-party sites disguised as site controls or play buttons, or transparent overlays that capture all of your clicks.

Google also allows website owners to use the Abusive Experiences Report in the Google Search Console to discover any of these abusive experiences on their site and improve the overall user experience. Chrome now supports the Resize Observer API and protects users from ambiguous inline installation.

You can download Google Chrome 64.0.3282.119 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now through our website, but it's also rolling out now via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates, so just go to Settings -> About Chrome and install the new version from there.