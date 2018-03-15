Google Announces Wear OS, the New Name of Its Android Wear Operating System

Google announced on Thursday that it renamed its Android Wear operating system for wearables to Wear OS by Google, which will start rolling out to your Android smartwatch and the companion phone app over the next few weeks.

The search giant says it decided to rename the Android Wear to Wear OS by Google because it better reflects its new vision to take on the wearable market, the new technologies behind its operating system for wearables, and, most important, the people who wear Android-powered watches.

"As the watch industry gears up for another Baselworld next week, we’re announcing a new name that better reflects our technology, vision, and most important of all—the people who wear our watches," said Google's Dennis Troper, Director of Product Management, Wear OS.

Wear OS by Google is for everyone

When Google designed Android Wear, the company wanted to create an operating system for wearables that fits everyone's style, no matter if you're an Apple fan using an iPhone or Mac, or an avid Android fanboy. To achieve this goal, Google made numerous partnerships with the best watch and electronics brands.

At the moment there are more than 50 smartwatches powered by Google's Android Wear operating system, from different manufactures, designed to keep you as active and productive as possible. But Google has bigger plans for its smartwatch OS and says that Wear OS is here to take on the competition.

"We’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible with wearables and there’s even more exciting work ahead," added Dennis Troper in today's announcement, where it claimed that one out of three Android Wear watch owners owned an iPhone, so that's why Wear OS by Google wants to be a wearables OS for everyone.

As mentioned before, Google said that all Android Wear smartwatch owners would start seeing the new Wear OS name on their devices in the next few weeks as the rollout will take place in phases. With that in mind, we can't wait to see what Google has in store for the next major Wear OS release later this year.

Android Wear, it’s time for a new name. Say hello to #WearOSbyGoogle, a wearable operating system that keeps you connected to the things and people you love, right from your wrist → https://t.co/FpWtO0ENXo pic.twitter.com/Y8fMVci2vu — Google (@Google) March 15, 2018