GoboLinux 016.01 Operating System Improves UEFI Support, Introduces CryptSetup

GoboLinux developer Lucas Correia Villa Real announced the release of the first maintenance update to the GoboLinux 016 series, which was a major update of the independently developed Linux-based operating system.

Development of GoboLinux 016 started more than two years ago, and the major release brought a container-free filesystem virtualization tool called Runner and a daemon-free network manager called GoboNet. GoboLinux 016.01 is the first point release, coming only three and a half months after GoboLinux 016.

"We are pleased to announce GoboLinux 016.01 after roughly 3 months and a half from the release of 016. While it features some essential package upgrades, this revision aims at providing a more stable foundation for those who want to try it out. The list of improvements over 016 is extensive," reads the release announcement.

Better UEFI support, SSL improvements

From the looks of it, GoboLinux 016.01 is more of a maintenance update addressing various issues reported by users since the GoboLinux 016 release. Fixes are available for SSL certificates paths, SSL support in the in-house built Compile tool, and the /usr/libexec compatibility link.

It also improves support for virtualized platforms and UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) machines, as well as the detection of other operating systems when generating the configuration file for the GRUB bootloader. Additionally, GoboLinux 016.01 enables support for Intel Core 2 processors.

Another interesting feature of the GoboLinux 016.01 release is the inclusion of the CryptSetup utility, which lets users mount encrypted drives directly from the live session. The implementation comes along with support for installing the Linux-based operating system on external disk drives.

Other than that, GoboLinux 016.01 comes with Listener, a new daemon that promises to automatically clean up broken links when removing entries from /Programs, as well as APulse 0.1.9, a replacement for the PulseAudio sound system, which appears to be required by Mozilla Firefox 52.0 or later versions.

For those not familiar with GoboLinux, it's a 64-bit GNU/Linux distribution built around the minimalistic Awesome window manager and shipping with its own, innovative filesystem hierarchy. The GoboLinux 016.01 ISO image is available for download right now from our website.