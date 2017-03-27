GnuCash 2.6.16 Free Accounting Software Adds HiDPI Improvements, Bug Fixes

The development team behind the GnuCash open-source and cross-platform accounting software announced the release and immediate availability of the sixteenth maintenance update to the 2.6 stable series.

GnuCash 2.6.16 comes four months after the release of version 2.6.15, which means that it's also the first to launch in 2017. It also means that a lot of issues reported by users since then have been addressed, including the display of small reports on HiDPI screens, wrong menu entry in the "Tip of the Day" dialog, and much more.

Among some of the changes implemented in GnuCash 2.6.16, we can mention that the accounts that are implicitly created in the ledger won't be duplicated anymore, it's now possible to schedule 2nd, 3rd and 4th Wednesdays, and various of the account options can't be changed if transactions are present.

Furthermore, the Future Value was made to work with the Loan Scheduled transaction, matching imported transactions now indicate the entries that were previously matched, and a nasty bug that allowed bad invoices to request currency conversion was resolved.

"Bad invoices from importing 'posted' needing currency conversion: Only auto-post if the posted_to account name is valid, there's no currency conversion, or the invoice customer's currency matches the A/R account currency. Tell the user what happened with a dialog," read the release notes.

Other improvements, updated translations

GnuCash 2.6.16 also makes it possible to use "Billing Information" the same way as in other biz modules, updates the local symbol for MUR, enables taxinvoice to display the net price, allows opening of balances on new accounts only by date entry, and makes the SQL full-DB sync safer, adding automatic cleanup as well.

Last but not least, the German, Dutch, Finnish, Catalan, Portuguese, Serbian, and Russian language translations were updated. You can download GnuCash 2.6.16 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website. The full changelog is attached below for more details on the changes.