GNU Linux-Libre 4.13 Kernel Launches Officially for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom

Alexandre Oliva, the maintainer of the GNU Linux-libre project, an Open Source initiative to provide a 100% free version of the Linux kernel to those who seek 100% freedom, announced the release of the GNU Linux-libre 4.13 kernel.

New GNU Linux-libre releases always come out a few days after the final release of a new Linux kernel branch. Therefore, as Linux kernel 4.13 was officially unveiled this past weekend by Linus Torvalds, it's time for a new GNU Linux-libre version, in this case GNU Linux-libre 4.13.

The GNU Linux-libre 4.13 kernel appears to be a big release that deblobbed more drivers than the previous one. Among the drivers that needed deblobbing, we can mention both the Qualcomm Venus V4L2 encoder and decoder, Qualcomm's ADSP and WCNSS, as well as Inside Secure's SafeXcel cryptographic engine.

The Mellanox Technologies Spectrum, Cavium Nitrox CNN55XX, and Quantenna QSR10g drivers needed deblobbing as well in GNU Linux-libre 4.13, which also adds small modifications to the per-release deblobbing logic for the Redpine Signals WLAN, IWLWIFI, and AMDGPU drivers because the source code was rearranged.

Once deblobbed the kernel is compiled as usual

According to the mailing list announcement, deblobbing was also required for the ath10k, Adreno A5xx, brcmfmac, Intel i915 CSR, Silead DMI, and wil6210 drivers. The GNU Linux-libre developers have revealed the fact that version 4.13, which is based on Linux kernel 4.13, will compile as usual once deblobbed.

Therefore, if you're looking to have a 100% free operating system running under the hood of your personal computer, we recommend downloading and compiling the GNU Linux-libre 4.13 kernel. If not, you can go ahead and upgrade to the Linux 4.13 kernel, which is also available for download right now on our website or from kernel.org.