GNOME Tweak Tool Renamed to GNOME Tweaks, Will Learn New Tweaks for GNOME 3.26

The widely-used GNOME Tweak Tool utility that GNOME users can't live without was renamed the other day to GNOME Tweaks as part of a minor update towards version 3.26 for the upcoming GNOME 3.26 desktop environment.

GNOME Tweak Tool 3.25.4 appears to be the last version using the old name, as the tool's maintainers also renamed the binary to "gnome-tweaks" instead of "gnome-tweak-tool" when you're using the app from the command-line. However, this change will be in affect this fall when GNOME 3.26 launches on September 13.

GNOME Tweaks 3.26 will be a major release as it learned new tweaks, such as a "Battery Percentage" tweak or a "Disable While Typing" tweak, and it adds a great number of improvements and under-the-hood changes. For example, the app was ported to Python 3 and it now uses the Meson build system.

Here's what's coming to GNOME Tweaks in the GNOME 3.26 desktop

Among some of the cool new features that are coming to GNOME Tweaks in the GNOME 3.26 desktop environment release, we can mention the use of the Ubuntu sort order for left placement of window buttons, the ability to only use numbers in HiDPI entry box under the Windows section, and lots of user interface tweaks.

The Extensions page also received some UI tweaks, including a "blank slate" option, and it looks like GNOME Tweaks won't allow you to install or uninstall extensions as this functionality is now passed to the GNOME Software package manager. Also, the "appmenu" window button is now active when disabling App Menu.

Other than that, GNOME Tweaks moves the Typing panel to the Additional Layout Options dialog in the Keyboard & Mouse section, along with the Compose Key setting, will only display the Top Bar page and Overview Shortcut when GNOME Shell is running, and adds a "Left/Right Placement" tweak for window buttons.

If you're running GNOME Tweaks from the command-line using the "gnome-tweaks" executable, you should know that you can now use the Ctrl+C keyboard shortcut to terminate the app if it's not responding. You can test drive the latest version of GNOME Tweaks in the Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system.