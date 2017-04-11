GNOME Shell and Mutter Get HiDPI Improvements, Various Bug Fixes in GNOME 3.24.1

GNOME Project's Florian Müllner announced today, April 11, 2017, the release and immediate availability for download of the first maintenance updates for the GNOME Shell and Mutter components of the GNOME 3.24 desktop environment.

The GNOME development team is hard at work these days to release GNOME Shell 3.24.1, which should land tomorrow, April 12, with various small improvements and bug fixes for many of the desktop's core components and applications, including, of course, the GNOME Shell interface and Mutter window manager.

GNOME Shell 3.24.1 comes with various fixes for some of the issues discovered since the release of GNOME 3.24. These include the ability to restrict menus to screen height on HiDPI displays, loading of portals that require a new window, as well as a DND over window previews in the Overview mode.

As for the improvements implemented in this first point release of GNOME Shell 3.24, we can mention support for following GNOME Weather's location permissions and the ability to close the Wi-Fi selection dialog on screen lock, which will no longer be locked when it's disabled by lockdown settings.

What's new in Mutter 3.24.1

On the other hand, the Mutter 3.24.1 maintenance update is here to fix a lock-up issue when additional theme variants are used, improve detection of HiDPI displays on vertical monitor layouts, make use of EGL instead of GLX when drawing with GLES, as well as of texture fallback when setting hardware cursors fails.

Additionally, Mutter now always syncs the window geometry on state changes, scales relative motion deltas with the monitor scale, and receives double-click timing from the desktop mouse settings. You can download both GNOME Shell 3.24.1 and Mutter 3.24.1 source tarballs right now from our website.

However, you'll need to compile them on your GNU/Linux distribution, so we recommend that you instead wait for them to land in the software repositories of your operating system before updating. We've attached below the full changelogs if you're curious to know what exactly was changed in these new stable updates.