Shotwell, GNOME's Open-Source Image Viewer and Organizer, Gets Important Update

The Shotwell open-source image viewer and organizer that is installed by default in various GNU/Linux distributions has been recently updated to version 0.27, a major release that adds numerous improvements and fixes annoying bugs.

Shotwell 0.27 is now the latest stable release of the application, and some of the best new features included are faster color transformations, a configurable image background, --fullscreen/-f command-line option for the viewer, as well as histogram and thumbnailer improvements.

There's also support for the Meson build system, something that most apps from the GNOME Stack are getting these days, and it looks like Shotwell 0.27 finally removes the F-Spot import support. The VAAPI blacklisting was updated as well for the new video thumbnailer and new plugin structure.

GTK+ 3.18 or later is now required

Other noteworthy improvements included in Shotwell 0.27 include a new command-line utility to allow users to test image transformations, Tumblr support was moved to the default plugin set, the import functionality was improved a bit by removing unnecessary memcpys.

A new option has been added to install the Ubuntu Apport hook, importing of NTFS-backed vboxfs was improved, and GTK+ 3.18 or later is now required for building Shotwell. It also looks like several dialogs were split from the shotwell.ui file and a few other small issues were resolved.

Several translations were also updated and you should check the full changelog attached below for more details on all the changes included in Shotwell 0.27. In the meantime, you can download the source tarball right now from our website if you want to compile the application on your GNU/Linux distribution.

We also recommend that you keep an eye on the main repositories of your favorite Linux-based operating system for the updated version in case you're not into compiling apps from sources. If you're new to Shotwell, make sure you visit the official website to find out everything there is to know about the open-source photo manager.