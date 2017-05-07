GNOME Recipes App to Soon Offer More Recipes, Cuisines, and Inline Editing

GNOME Project's Matthias Clasen is reporting on the development of the recently introduced GNOME Recipes application, an open-source and easy-to-use program that'll help you to discover what to cook.

GNOME Recipes has been in development during the GNOME 3.24 cycle, with which it was first introduced to the public in its final, production-ready state. The graphical user interface of the app should be very familiar to GNOME users as it resemblance the look and feel of the GNOME Software package manager.

The latest version of the GNOME Recipes is 1.2 at the moment of writing this article, and, most probably, many of you are already using it on their GNU/Linux distributions, but it looks like the development team is back at work, bigger than ever, to bring you even more goodies.

Here's what's coming to GNOME Recipes for the GNOME 3.26 cycle

Development of the upcoming GNOME 3.26 desktop environment already started, and, a first milestone, GNOME 3.25.1, was delivered to public testers at the end of last month. As part of the GNOME 3.26 development cycle, the GNOME Recipes team will try to implement new ways to access even more recipes and cuisines.

"We were somewhat successful in getting recipe contributions from the GNOME community. One consequence of this success is that we have too much data to ship with the application," said Clasen. "To avoid this problem growing even further, the current development release downloads all recipe and image data at runtime."

The same appears to have happened for the cuisines data, which no longer fit on one page anymore. Therefore, the next major GNOME Recipes release will come with an expander to show more cuisines, along with the ability to show all known cuisines in the cuisine combo box, when you're editing recipes.

Creating recipes will also become more straightforward in GNOME Recipes as the team is hard at work implementing an inline editing approach for the ingredients list. Additionally, it will be possible for users to reorder the ingredients list using drag and drop of the list boxes.

Last but not least, an experimental unit conversion feature will be added as well to allow users to easily see temperatures in Celsius or Fahrenheit, depending on their location. Check out the screenshot gallery attached below to see all these goodies in action, and keep an eye on the GNOME Recipes app as it grows larger and greater.