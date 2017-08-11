GNOME Calendar App to Support Adding and Modifying of Recurrences for GNOME 3.26

The Beta release of the upcoming GNOME 3.26 desktop environment is still not out as probably there's more apps and core components that need to be released, but this gives us extra time to look at the new features of various GNOME apps.

We already told you what's coming to the Nautilus (GNOME Files) and Epiphany (GNOME Web) apps, and it now looks like the maintainers of the GNOME Calendar app have released the Beta version for GNOME 3.26.

The good news is that GNOME Calendar was finally ported to the new Meson build system, just like the rest of the apps from the GNOME Stack, but the even better news is that you'll be able to add and modify recurrences to your calendars.

We know that GNOME Calendar hasn't been the perfect calendar app every Linux users would have wanted, but we believe it will get there, eventually. The Beta release of GNOME Calendar 3.26 also improves Month view's overflow detection.

Out-of-range cells are now grayed out in the Month view

Among other noteworthy improvements that have been implemented in GNOME Calendar 3.26 Beta (technical version number 3.25.90), we can mention that out-of-range cells are now grayed out in the Month view.

Other than that, the new development release improves the string in the "Quick Add" popover, and updates a bunch of language translations. You can study the full changelog below if you're curious to know what exactly was changed.

In the meantime, you can download the GNOME Calendar 3.26 Beta source tarball right now through our website if you fancy test driving it on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. The final release is coming September 13, 2017, as part of the GNOME 3.26 desktop environment.

Modifying recurring events