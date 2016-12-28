GNOME Builder 3.24 Promises Big Features, 3.22.4 Improves Flatpak Support

The developers behind the free, open-source GNOME Builder IDE (Integrated Development Environment) app released the fourth maintenance update to the 3.22 stable series.

That's right, we're talking about GNOME Builder 3.22.4, which comes approximately three weeks after the third point release in the series and promises to improve various components and features of the application, but also to address many of those nasty issues reported by users since GNOME Builder 3.22.3.

Notable changes include various build system improvements, better support for building Flatpak packages, Vim and unit test improvements, small enhancements to vala auto-completion, user interface tweaks to project creation, better support for the Meson build system, as well as a handful of leak fixes.

GNOME Builder 3.24 development takes place in the background

There are various other small, yet important improvements added in GNOME Builder 3.22.4, such as support for autotools to differentiate between gmake and make from the runtime or the integration of the "clone and edit this flatpak" feature via "-m" command-line option, which can integrate with various GNOME-based compositors.

Other than that, it looks like GNOME Builder now allows for wider content in the file selection popover, overzealous background project builds are now avoided, and the cache eviction was improved. The libclang library will now be used for parsing files inside Flatpak runtimes, and work on GNOME Builder 3.24 takes place in the background.

"Thanks everyone for your contributions! The Builder project team will be progressing on larger features for the 3.24 cycle so packagers should look to the 3.22 branch for additional stabilizing patches," said one of the developers in the release notes, which we've attached at the end of the article for your reading pleasure.

Last but not least, the Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Esperanto, Czech, Polish, Hungarian, German, and Kazakh language translations have been updated. You can download the GNOME Builder 3.22.3 source archive right now from our website if you plan on compiling the software yourself or fetch it from the stable repos of your OS.