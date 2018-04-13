> > >
Softpedia Homepage  

GNOME 3.28 Desktop Gets First Point Release, It's Ready for Mass Deployment

GNOME 3.28.1 packages are now available to download

Apr 13, 2018 19:05 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The GNOME 3.28 desktop environment received today its first point release with a plethora of various bug fixes and improvements for numerous of its core components, marking it as ready for mass deployments.

GNOME 3.28 is the latest version of the open source desktop environment used by default in numerous GNU/Linux distributions, including the Ubuntu, Fedora, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and others. It was officially released last month on March 14, but it usually takes a couple of weeks for it to land in the stable software repositories of these distros.

This usually happens when the first point release is out, GNOME 3.28.1 in this case, which was announced a few moments ago by Javier Jardón of the GNOME Release Team via an email announcement on Friday, noting the fact that the GNOME 3.28.1 packages should arrive shortly in the repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

What's new in GNOME 3.28.1

Among the most prominent changes included in the GNOME 3.28.1 point release, we can mention removal of the experimental HTTPS Everywhere support in the Epiphany web browser, proper support for the GDM login manager to stop the boot splash when local login screen is disabled, and support for GNOME Boxes to download only supported architectures.

The GNOME Software graphical package manager received a bunch of improvements, including the ability to display a "Source: " tag in the GNOME Shell search field when there are multiple matches, searching multiple times on search page, better handling of purchase failures for the Snap Store, and updated "Find out more..." link for third-party Fedora repositories.

Another interesting change is that the Nautilus file manager now lets users delete the desktop folder. Numerous other core components and libraries received various bug fixes and updated translations. A full list of all the changes included in this release is available here. The next scheduled point release is GNOME 3.28.2 and it is expected to hit the streets on May 10, 2018.

Those who want to compile the GNOME 3.28.1 release themselves can use either the official BuildStream project snapshot, which is said to build reliably on your distro regardless of the dependencies, or the source packages that can be downloaded here. The rest of you should wait until the package land in the stable repos of your distribution of choice.

Related Stories

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Integrates Canonical Livepatch for Rebootless Kernel Updates

Canonical Livepatch is now integrated in Software & Updates

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Integrates Canonical Livepatch for Rebootless Kernel Updates
Debian-Based Raspberry Digital Signage Now Works on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

Raspberry Digital Signage 11.2 is now available for download

Debian-Based Raspberry Digital Signage Now Works on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+
Purism Preps Documentation for Devs to Hack on the Librem 5 Linux Phone Platform

The Librem 5 phone documentation is constantly evolving

Purism Preps Documentation for Devs to Hack on the Librem 5 Linux Phone Platform
Ubuntu Is Now Available on the IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper II and IBM z14 Model ZR1

Canonical worked closely with IBM to support the new servers

Ubuntu Is Now Available on the IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper II and IBM z14 Model ZR1

Fresh Reviews

God of War Review (PS4)

One epic journey through Norse mythology

God of War Review (PS4)
Logitech G903 Gaming Mouse and PowerPlay Wireless Charging System Review

A great set up for gamers that want complete autonomy

Logitech G903 Gaming Mouse and PowerPlay Wireless Charging System Review
World of Warriors Review (PS4)

Some games are better to remain on their original platform

World of Warriors Review (PS4)
Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2017 Review - The Standard

Best mechanical keyboard for gamers buying their first one

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2017 Review - The Standard

Latest News

Leaked Memo Reveals Apple Is Cracking Down on Leaks, 12 People Got Arrested

Apple warns employees to stop leaking information

Leaked Memo Reveals Apple Is Cracking Down on Leaks, 12 People Got Arrested
GNOME 3.28 Desktop Gets First Point Release, It's Ready for Mass Deployment

GNOME 3.28.1 packages are now available to download

GNOME 3.28 Desktop Gets First Point Release, It's Ready for Mass Deployment
Google Is Enabling DNS over TLS in Android P for Better Protection and Privacy

Will be enabled by default for every new connection

Google Is Enabling DNS over TLS in Android P for Better Protection and Privacy
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Integrates Canonical Livepatch for Rebootless Kernel Updates

Canonical Livepatch is now integrated in Software & Updates

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Integrates Canonical Livepatch for Rebootless Kernel Updates
AMD's 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen Processors Lineup Now Available to Order

Available worldwide in stores beginning April 19, 2018

AMD's 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen Processors Lineup Now Available to Order
Debian-Based Raspberry Digital Signage Now Works on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

Raspberry Digital Signage 11.2 is now available for download

Debian-Based Raspberry Digital Signage Now Works on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Finally Gets Surface Dial Support

Latest firmware update bringing new functionality

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Finally Gets Surface Dial Support
Apple Will Make the iPhone 6s Plus in India

iPhone 6s Plus follows in the footsteps of iPhone SE

Apple Will Make the iPhone 6s Plus in India
Samsung Announces $200 Android Smartphone Without Internet Connectivity

The Galaxy J2 Pro lacks data and Wi-Fi support

Samsung Announces $200 Android Smartphone Without Internet Connectivity
Microsoft’s SwiftKey for Android Updated with Skype Animated Emoticons

New update now available on Android, no word on iOS

Microsoft’s SwiftKey for Android Updated with Skype Animated Emoticons