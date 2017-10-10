GNOME 3.28 Desktop Environment to Land March 14, 2018, Development Starts Soon

Now that the GNOME 3.26 desktop environment received its first point release and it already started landing in the repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions, it's time for the GNOME devs to concentrate their efforts on the next major release.

That's right, we're talking about GNOME 3.28, the version that will be released next in the release cycle of the popular desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. Its development starts next week with the first milestone, GNOME 3.27.1, which is expected to land around the date of October 18, 2017.

Of course, we don't expect this first milestone of GNOME 3.28 to reveal any of the new features that will be implemented, but later in the development cycle, which will continue in the coming months, until the end of the year, with two more such milestones, namely GNOME 3.27.2 on November 15 and GNOME 3.27.3 on December 13.

GNOME 3.28 to enter Beta in January 2018

Next year, in January, the GNOME 3.28 desktop environment will enter Beta stages of development, on the last day of the month, but not until the last milestone, GNOME 3.27.4, which is expected to arrive on January 10, 2018. A second Beta should be out as well on Valentine's Day, a.k.a. February 14.

As expected, there will also be a Release Candidate (RC) build released, which should land on the last day of February, on the 28th. And finally, after that, the final release will be hitting the streets on March 14, 2018, as initially planned in the release schedule. GNOME 3.28 is getting it's first point release three weeks later, on April 4.

Among some of the new features that have been planned for the GNOME 3.28 desktop environment, we can mention a new Usage app that shows the current resource usage of the system, a brand-new on-screen keyboard, and the sharing framework that should have been implemented in GNOME 3.26.

Until then, the GNOME 3.26 desktop environment will get a second point release, namely GNOME 3.26.2, which is expected to arrive at the end of the month, on October 30, 2017, so make sure you update to it as soon as possible to ensure you're running a stable and secure GNOME desktop environment.