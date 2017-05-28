GNOME 3.26 Desktop Environment Gets a Second Development Release, GNOME 3.25.2

GNOME's Javier Jardón announced the availability of the second development milestone towards the GNOME 3.26 desktop environment, due for release later this year on September 13.

GNOME 3.25.2 was expected to launch earlier this week, on May 24, as we reported on the availability of both the Mutter window and composite manager and GNOME Shell interface, but it looks like the development team needed some more time to prepare this new development build and get everything ready for public testing.

"There has been some modules difficult to build because the meson files were not included in the tarballs, please try to fix this for the next release If you want to compile GNOME 3.25.2 by yourself, you can use the jhbuild modulesets available here: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.25.2/," said Javier Jardón.

GNOME 3.25.3 hits the streets June 21, 2017

We tried to monitor the development of the GNOME 3.26 desktop environment as close as possible so you might have noticed some reports about various apps on the website, such as the Epiphany web browser and GTK+ 4 GUI toolkit, but you can see all the changes included in GNOME 3.25.2 here and here.

You can grab the source tarballs of each of the shipped component or application using the link provided above if you want to compile and test the GNOME 3.25.2 desktop environment on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, though we recommend you not to install this early development release.

The development cycle of GNOME 3.26 continues next month with the release of GNOME 3.25.3, the third milestone, which should bring even more substantial updates to the GNOME Stack. After that, GNOME 3.25.4 is expected July 19, just a week before the GUADEC conference, which takes places between July 28 and August 2.

After GUADEC, the development of the GNOME 3.26 desktop environment continues with the first Beta release, which should hit the streets on August 9. The second Beta and the RC (Release Candidate) builds are expected on August 23 and September 6, respectively. The final release of GNOME 3.26 will be unveiled on September 13, 2017.