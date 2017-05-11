GNOME 3.24.2 Desktop Environment Officially Released as the Last in the Series

GNOME Project's Matthias Clasen just informed us a few moments ago about the general availability of the GNOME 3.24.2 desktop environment, the second and last scheduled maintenance update to the current stable series.

The GNOME 3.24 desktop environment was launched on March 22, 2017, and it already received a first point release, GNOME 3.24.1, a month ago, on April 12. Now, almost one month later, GNOME 3.24.2 is here with a month's worth of improvements and bug fixes across many of the GNOME Stack's core components and applications. See the CORE NEWS and APPS NEWS files for what's new.

"GNOME 3.24.2 has been released. The second stable update to GNOME 3.24 brings many bug fixes and translation updates. All distributions shipping GNOME 3.24 should upgrade," said Matthias Clasen. "If you want to compile GNOME 3.24.2 by yourself, you can use the jhbuild modulesets available here: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.24.2/."

It's coming soon to a distro near you

The GNOME 3.24.2 desktop environment will so be available for installation from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, so if you're using either the GNOME 3.24.0 or GNOME 3.24.1, we recommend that you update to the new version as soon as possible because, if you'll study the two changelogs listed above, numerous issues were resolved.

GNOME 3.24.2 is supposed to offer you an extra layer of stability and reliability, and the source tarballs are available for download right now from our website of you're an OS integrator shipping the GNOME packages on your distro. While this is indeed the last scheduled update for the GNOME 3.24 desktop, it dosesn't mean various apps and components won't continue to receive improvements until later this year when the GNOME 3.26 desktop environment hits the streets.