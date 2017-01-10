GitHub Unveils Atom 1.13 Hackable Text Editor, Makes It Easy to Reopen Projects

GitHub's Ian Olsen announced a few moments ago the release of Atom 1.13, the newest stable version of the acclaimed open-source and multiplatform hackable text editor, for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows platforms.

Two months in development, Atom 1.13 introduces a new version of the Octicons, GitHub's icons for those unfamiliar with the project, which includes 20 new icons that you can see in the screenshot gallery attached below, as well as improvements to line-weight and sizing normalization.

To improve the overall performance of the editor, Atom 1.13 introduces benchmarks, helping users better quantify regressions and improvements. It also lets you reopen your project with its previous state using the brand-new Reopen Project menu item, which is also available as an API and palette command.

If you've ever wanted to assign Chrome keyboard events to Atom-style keystrokes, especially if you're using a Linux distribution, Atom 1.13 is bundled with a custom keystroke resolver API that lets users do exactly that. The new release also deprecates the Shadow DOM, for good.

Usability improvements, Atom 1.14 Beta now ready for testing

A handful of usability improvements also landed in Atom 1.13. Among these, we can mention the ability to reorder project folders using nothing but drag and drop, implementation of an optional full-width status bar and a follow-through tooltip behavior, as well as support for hiding the Find panel when doing cmd-e.

You can download Atom 1.13 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website, where you can also find the Beta of Atom 1.14, the next major version of the hackable text editor from GitHub, which should hit stable next month with a bunch of enhancements and new features.

Among these, we'd like to inform our readers that there'll finally be a 64-bit Windows installer of Atom, the bundled C# grammar will see an overhaul, a new option should let you avoid overlay movements, the find-and-replace feature will use the new marker layer API for fast clearing of markers, there will be better performance for large files, and MRU-ordered tab traversal implementation (demo below).