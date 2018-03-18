GitHub's Atom Hackable Text Editor Gets Performance, Responsiveness Improvements

GitHub released a new stable version of their open-source and cross-platform Atom hackable text editor with a bunch of enhancements, bug fixes, a new Electron version, as well as performance and responsiveness improvements.

Atom 1.25 is now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms, and it is packed with improvements for the GitHub package to let you stage and view changes affecting file mode modifications, additions to symbolic links, as well as the ability for the Diff view to no longer reset its scrolling position.

"There is also a new configuration setting that controls whether or not commit messages composed within the mini editor are hard-wrapped to 72 columns. Commit messages composed in a full-pane editor continue to be preserved as-is," said David Wilson, Atom developer at GitHub, in the release notes.

The Atom 1.25 release also improves support for the Python and HTML languages by implementing support for function annotations, binary strings, async functions, f-strings, and string formatting to the tokenizer when coding in Python, as well as support for tokenizing style attributes as CSS in HTML documents.

To improve the overall performance and responsiveness of the Atom hackable text editor, this release adds support for opening files in existing windows when using the "atom --wait" command and makes "Save" and "Confirm" dialogs started with the Atom API asynchronous.

On top of that, Atom 1.25 improves code folding and syntax highlighting by adding an all-new incremental parsing system called tree-sitter (see the screenshot gallery below for details) for C, C++, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Bash, and Go languages. However, the feature is considered experimental and therefore disabled by default in this release.

Atom 1.26 enters beta with fuzzy-finder support for Teletype

Atom 1.25 also comes with Electron 1.7.11, which brings a bunch of new improvements like the ability for OneDrive users to use the "files on demand" feature on Windows systems, better subpixel font rendering for FreeType on Linux systems, and the usual stability, security, and performance improvements.

The next version of GitHub's Atom hackable text editor entered beta stages of development promising other great set of enhancements and new features, including fuzzy-finder support for Teletype, improvements to the filesystem watcher, and more GitHub package improvements.

We recommend checking out the gallery below to see some of these enhancements in action, and, in the meantime, you can download Atom 1.25 and Atom 1.26 Beta for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now through our web portal if you want to update your installations. Happy hacking!