Getting Started with LibreOffice 5.2 Official Guide Now Available for Download

The Document Foundation’s Documentation Team was pleased to announce today, March 6, 2017, the general and immediate availability of an updated Getting Started with LibreOffice.

Designed specifically for the LibreOffice 5.2 release of the powerful, open-source and multi-platform office suite, the new guide includes the developments of LibreOffice 5.2 stable series and previous versions. The Getting Started with LibreOffice guide promises to help newcomers get started faster with the LibreOffice.

"It is written for individuals as well as organizations that deploy LibreOffice as their preferred office suite tool. The text allows users to get familiar with the features and resources of LibreOffice and shorten the time to become productive in office document edition," reads today's announcement.

Available for download for free in different formats

While the entire guide was written in the Writer component of the LibreOffice office suite and distributed as an ODF (Open Document Format) file, people can download it as a PDF document. Additionally, it is possible to generate an XHTML online version of the guide if you want to distribute it to your friends.

Besides updating the contents of the guide, The Document Foundation's Documentation Team also managed to clean the formatting so that the entire text can become suitable for CAT (Computer Aided Translation) tools. The guide appears to be available only in the English language at the moment of writing the article.

The Getting Started with LibreOffice 5.2 guide includes a total of 14 chapters teaching users how to set up LibreOffice, use styles and templates, get familiar with all of LibreOffice's components, including Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, Base, and Math, print, export and email documents, create web pages, and use graphics, gallery, and fonts.

You'll also learn how to fully customize your LibreOffice suite to your liking, as well as to get started with using Macros and keyboard shortcuts. Version 5.2 of the Getting Started with LibreOffice guide is available for download right now from the project's homepage, and can be viewed online at http://documentation.libreoffice.org/en/english-documentation/getting-started-guide/read-online-5-2/.