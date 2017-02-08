Gentoo-Based exGENT Linux Distro Ships with Linux Kernel 4.9.8 and Xfce 4.12.1

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton, who is known for many Linux-based operating systems, informs us about the general availability of a new version of his Gentoo-based exGENT Linux distribution.

Designed only for 64-bit platforms, exGENT 2017 Xfce4 Live DVD Build 170206 is now using the latest Xfce 4.12.1 desktop environment, and it's powered by the recently released Linux 4.9.8 kernel. It's using all the latest security patches and software releases from the official Gentoo Linux repositories.

"I’ve made yet a new version (20170206) of exGENT based on Gentoo Linux. Now with Xfce 4.12.1 and kernel 4.9.8. It is for the 64-bit architecture. I call it exGENT 2017 Xfce4 Live DVD," said Arne Exton in the announcement. "It replaces version 20160123. The ISO file is of 2450 MB due to the fact that this version has a lot of packages pre-installed."

exGENT is a distro for the experienced Linux user

exGENT 2017 Xfce4 Live DVD Build 170206 comes pre-installed with many popular open-source applications, including Mozilla Firefox web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird email and news client, AbiWord word processor, GNU Emacs text editor, GParted partition editor, as well as NetworkManager and Samba.

It also features all the compilation tools one needs to install applications from sources, because exGENT is a distro for the experienced Linux user, based on Gentoo, the Linux-based operating system built only from sources. The latest Nvidia 375.26 proprietary -graphics drivers are also installed for users with Nvidia GPUs.

exGENT can be used directly from the Live USB medium, featuring automatic hardware detection, but it can also be installed on your PC if you decide to keep it as your main OS. The entire installation should not take more than 10 minutes, depending on your computer's specifications, which is a whole lot faster than a normal Gentoo installation.

You can download the exGENT 2017 Xfce4 Live DVD Build 170206 64-bit ISO image right now from our website, and, in the meantime, study the full list of included packages and browser the screenshot gallery below to see the operating system in action. Have fun using Gentoo!

exGENT running Nvidia config